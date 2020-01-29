Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of SELB opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

