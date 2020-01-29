Selfkey Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.89 or 0.05599349 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127485 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033732 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

