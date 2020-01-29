Semux One Day Volume Reaches $766.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $766.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

