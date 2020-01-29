Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 383,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.