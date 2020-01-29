Sentinel Chain (SENC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $204.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $286,677.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

