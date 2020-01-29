Sentinel Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.60 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

