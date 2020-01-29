ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded up $18.85 on Wednesday, reaching $332.90. The company had a trading volume of 239,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average of $271.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,738.60, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $318.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

