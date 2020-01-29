Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.17

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Sessia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001788 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a market cap of $994,889.00 and $5.92 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.84 or 0.05578359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127681 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,954,258 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

