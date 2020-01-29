Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) has been given a C$15.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Shares of TSE:VII traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.95. 290,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

