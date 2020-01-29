Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

TSE VII traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,596. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.67.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$680.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

