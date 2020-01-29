SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 156,104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 75,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average is $130.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.42 and a 52 week high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

