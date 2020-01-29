SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 369,605 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 161.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kimco Realty worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 345,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. 1,795,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.