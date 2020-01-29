SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 822,020 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 519.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,020 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Nielsen worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nielsen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 150,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,108. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.