SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 4,181.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.55% of The Medicines worth $37,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Medicines by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 705.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $84.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

