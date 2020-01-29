SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 251,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,133. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

