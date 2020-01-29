SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

