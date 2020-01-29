SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 42,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 135,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

