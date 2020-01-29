SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,706 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. 175,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

