SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,076 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

XEL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. 109,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

