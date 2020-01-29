SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 220,337 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4,048.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Square worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,882,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of -635.82, a PEG ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

