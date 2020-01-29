SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,240,301 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1,146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.34% of NIO worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NIO by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,882 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NIO by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

NIO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 40,218,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,233,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.