SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 383,347 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 289.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 3.00% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,181,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 238,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 116,041 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,458 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,155,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 366,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 366,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 353,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,478. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

