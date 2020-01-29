SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 811,675 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Extended Stay America worth $31,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,922. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.