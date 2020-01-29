SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 897,612 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Vereit worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vereit by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 213,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,844,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.