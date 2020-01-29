SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,150,200 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,150,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,738,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

