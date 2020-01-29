SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,622,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 448,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 245,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

