SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $117.77. 75,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

