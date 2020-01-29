SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2,915.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $110,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 403,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,115,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

