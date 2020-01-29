SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.21 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 683.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,739 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,233 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,459,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 73,032 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 244,332 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,663. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.