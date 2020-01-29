SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WP Carey worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 108,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,286,000 after buying an additional 345,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 317.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. 13,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $71.98 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

