SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.04 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 23,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. 13,545,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

