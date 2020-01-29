SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.45% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 206,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,847. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.92 and a beta of -0.16. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

