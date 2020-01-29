SG Americas Securities LLC Has $18.25 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 2,696.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 5.22% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.