SG Americas Securities LLC Has $19 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $221.51. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,833. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.57 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $225.01.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

