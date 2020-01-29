SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 304.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Wayfair worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $138,317.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,423.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,208 in the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:W traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $104.30. 795,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,601. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

