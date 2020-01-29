SG Americas Securities LLC Has $23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 486,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

