SG Americas Securities LLC Has $25.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809,657 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $144.22. 317,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,648. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average of $139.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

