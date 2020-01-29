SG Americas Securities LLC Has $27.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,725,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.