SG Americas Securities LLC Has $34.54 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,098,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,789. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.07 and a 12-month high of $130.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

