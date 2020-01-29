SG Americas Securities LLC Has $44.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3,701.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Gold Trust worth $44,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 111,886 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,887,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.