SG Americas Securities LLC Has $45.69 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 408.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

AVGO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.80. 134,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.97. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

