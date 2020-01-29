SG Americas Securities LLC Has $48.81 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,197,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.27% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

HYG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. 820,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,997,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

