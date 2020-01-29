SG Americas Securities LLC Has $74.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 899.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178,304 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $74,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.54. The stock had a trading volume of 103,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

