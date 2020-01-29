SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $38,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 868,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,458,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.