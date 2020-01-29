SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $46,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,003,313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,759,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,749,279 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,613,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 873,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,921 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 197,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $96.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

