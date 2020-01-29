SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. 64,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

