SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 12.17% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2,665.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.08. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.61.

