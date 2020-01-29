SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $13.31 Million in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.87. 54,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,349. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.82. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $172.33 and a 12-month high of $305.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

