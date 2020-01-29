SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $56.60 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,599,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 3.32% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.

SMH traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.90. 194,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,944. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $93.67 and a 1 year high of $150.74.

