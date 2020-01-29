SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $97,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.00. 412,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.28.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

